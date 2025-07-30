Slobozhanska Brigade soldiers thwart enemy assault, destroy their equipment along with personnel. VIDEO

Apachi UAV unit of the 90th Battalion, 81st Air Assault Slobozhanska Brigade of the AFU Air Assault Forces, thwarted enemy attack.

The video of the combat operation was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy was preparing for an assault. Vehicles were starting up. Infantry was ready. The plan was simple — enter, clear, and consolidate. But something went wrong. Actually, everything went wrong. Because Apachis appeared on the route. FPV drones hit precisely. Vehicles and personnel were turned into smoke, metal, and flesh," the unit commented on the video.

