Defence forces hit tank, mortar, seven vehicles, four dugouts, three communication towers, and three Russian shelters in Sumy region. VIDEO

Border Guard UAV operators in Sumy Region struck a tank, a mortar, seven vehicles, a drone command post with a remote antenna, four dugouts, three communications towers, and three shelters. The enemy also suffered personnel losses.

The video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

