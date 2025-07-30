390 1
Defence forces hit tank, mortar, seven vehicles, four dugouts, three communication towers, and three Russian shelters in Sumy region. VIDEO
Border Guard UAV operators in Sumy Region struck a tank, a mortar, seven vehicles, a drone command post with a remote antenna, four dugouts, three communications towers, and three shelters. The enemy also suffered personnel losses.
The video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password