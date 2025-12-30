Russians try to cross Siverskyi Donets daily: situation near Dronivka under Ukrainian control – Air Assault Forces. VIDEO

Russian forces continue attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River and carry out raids toward Dronivka, but the situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade remains under control.

According to Censor.NET, footage of combat operations was shared by soldiers of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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The situation in Dronivka remains difficult, but is controlled by units of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

The enemy continues attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River both from the Serebrianskyi Forest area (the western and northwestern side) and from the Yampil side. Almost daily, the enemy tries to ferry personnel across the river to pose a threat to Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Dronivka.

Over the past day, the enemy attempted to land an assault group using a motorized inflatable boat. A unit of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade destroyed the group as it was landing and prevented the enemy from slipping through.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka in Donetsk Oblast and is advancing near Andriivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy is also attempting to reach Dronivka from the southeast. Small groups from Siversk carry out raids, moving across the Bakhmutivka River located to the south.

To prevent the movement of enemy personnel, soldiers of the 81st Airborne Brigade destroyed the crossing with a drone bomber.

Three enemy personnel were eliminated.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman and Druzhkivka under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past week, the following were taken out in the brigade's area of responsibility:

54 Russian Federation Army servicemen,

3 motorcycles,

1 quad bike and

1 rubber motorised boat.

Read more: Russian propaganda claims capture of Rodynske in Donetsk region; Azov says fighting for city is ongoing