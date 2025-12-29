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Russian propaganda claims capture of Rodynske in Donetsk region; Azov says fighting for city is ongoing

Azov denies Russian claims of control over Rodynske in Donetsk region

Russian propagandists claimed alleged control over the city of Rodynske in the Donetsk region. The 1st National Guard Corps "Azov" denied the fake information.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in the corps’ statement.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Debunking Russia’s fake 

"These claims are fake and are intended to create the impression of Russian advances and sow panic in Ukrainian society," the military said.

According to Azov, the enemy is trying to create footage for social media using its familiar tactic of infiltrating small infantry groups into a settlement.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians support peace, while 85% oppose withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskyy says

Russian occupiers plant their tricolor and film videos claiming they have taken control of the entire settlement. But such groups are being actively killed by the Defense Forces, Azov noted.

Current situation

  • As of 3:40 pm. on December 29, search-and-strike operations are ongoing in Rodynske to destroy Russian assault troops. Defensive battles for the city are underway.

Azov urged people to trust official Defense Forces updates and not spread Russian disinformation.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState

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Donetsk region (5967) military actions (3481) Azov (376) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Rodynske (77)
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