Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Donetsk

The enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad and near Krasnyi Lyman.





Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian Federation's advance near Filiia has also been recorded.

Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy has advanced near Huliaipole.

Read more: Occupiers shot three Ukrainian defenders near Huliaipole, - DeepState. PHOTO