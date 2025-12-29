Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState
Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Donetsk
The enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad and near Krasnyi Lyman.
Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russian Federation's advance near Filiia has also been recorded.
Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy has advanced near Huliaipole.
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