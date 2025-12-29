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Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Donetsk

The enemy has advanced in Myrnohrad and near Krasnyi Lyman.

Russian forces are advancing in three regions: what is known?
Russian forces are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian Federation's advance near Filiia has also been recorded.

Russian forces are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy has advanced near Huliaipole.

Russian forces are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Read more: Occupiers shot three Ukrainian defenders near Huliaipole, - DeepState. PHOTO

Author: 

Hulyaypole (156) Zaporizhzhia region (2224) Donetsk region (5967) Myrnohrad (191) Dnipropetrovsk region (2448) Synelnykove district (483) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Polohivskyy district (322) Filiya (6) Krasnyy Lyman (9) DeepState (517)
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