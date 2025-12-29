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Occupiers shot three Ukrainian defenders near Huliaipole, - DeepState. PHOTO
Russian invaders have committed yet another war crime. The occupiers shot three Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers south of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
The occupiers shot three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers
DeepState reported that the incident took place on 20 December 2025.
"Soldiers from one of the mechanised brigades were supposed to take up positions that had been abandoned by another unit, but the enemy was already waiting for them there," the report said.
DeepState emphasised that this incident is yet another violation of the customs and rules of warfare and demonstrates the criminal nature of the Russian Federation's military and political leadership.
The situation in Huliaipole
- Earlier, the Southern Defence Forces reported that Russian troops had captured part of the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. The situation in the city is very difficult.
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