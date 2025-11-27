Occupiers shoot dead five captured defenders near Huliaipole who were unable to resist – Prosecutor General’s Office

On the morning of 27 November in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupiers killed five Ukrainian defenders who had been taken prisoner and were unable to offer resistance.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET notes.

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Occupiers’ war crime

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the crime took place in the Huliaipole sector: "Russian soldiers cold-bloodedly shot our defenders who were being held as prisoners of war."

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case over a war crime combined with intentional killing. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Watch more: Russian occupiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war. VIDEO

"Such actions are a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime," the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Zaporizhzhia region.

Background

Earlier, the DeepState analytical project reported that, according to its information, Russian occupiers captured Ukrainian defenders in a tree belt, forced them to lie in a row and, after interrogating them, shot them dead. The war crime was committed to the west of Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: "We don’t take prisoners, shoot them," commander of occupiers gives order to execute captured Ukrainian soldiers. AUDIO