"We don’t take prisoners, shoot them," commander of occupiers gives order to execute captured Ukrainian soldiers. AUDIO

Another war crime of the occupation army was recorded by Ukrainian intelligence officers. In an intercepted conversation, the commander of a Russian unit gives an order to execute captured Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

"Shoot them the fuck up, we're not taking any prisoners, shoot them the fuck up. Leave quickly," the occupier ordered.

According to the subordinate's report, both Ukrainian defenders were injured and did not pose a threat.

"The commander's direct order to execute prisoners of war once again proves that war crimes are a deliberate and purposeful policy of the aggressor state of Russia," the statement said.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

