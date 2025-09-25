Two An-26s and Russian coastal radars destroyed in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance men from the DIU's "Prymary" special unit destroyed two Russian invaders' aircraft in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET informs.
"During the raid on the peninsula, Ukrainian military intelligence special forces burned two transport aircraft of the Russian invaders An-26, and also hit the enemy's surface radar station and coastal radar MR-10M1 "Mys M1"," the defenders said.
The destruction of these targets was recorded in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 24 September.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password