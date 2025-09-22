For first time in history: two enemy Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft and Mi-8 helicopter hit in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO

On 21 September 2025, on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, masters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special unit "Prymary" shot down two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

As noted, this is the first defeat of the Be-12 in history.

The Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and fighting submarines.

"Together with two enemy Be-12 aircraft, the DIU's "Prymary" also hit another multi-purpose helicopter of the Russian invaders, the Mi-8," the DIU added.

The day before, it was reported that three enemy Mi-8 helicopters and a 55Zh6U "nebo-U" radar were hit in occupied Crimea.