Three enemy Mi-8 helicopters and 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station in occupied Crimea were hit - DIU. VIDEO
The aircraft fleet of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea has been reduced again as a result of the successful combat work of the DIU's special forces "Phantoms".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.
As noted, three enemy Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters were destroyed, as well as an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar.
It is not specified when exactly the successful operation took place.
"Bonus shot - a picture of the wreckage of one of the Muscovite Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the 'Ghosts' of the DIU," the statement said.
