Russia’s population could decrease by 25% due to war - DIU

According to closed demographic reports, the population of the Russian Federation may decrease by at least a quarter in the next 50 years. The war against Ukraine, the losses of the army, and the shortage of labor are already having a significant impact on the economy and demography of the aggressor country.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the message of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense.

Already now, enterprises in Russia are experiencing a shortage of labor, and vocational education institutions are lacking students. The most depressing demographic trends are recorded in the Far Eastern regions of the aggressor state, from where Moscow has dug out most of the men and sent them for disposal in the criminal war against Ukraine.

"The war started by Russia is one of the determining reasons for negative demographic phenomena and corresponding forecasts within the aggressor state.

During the hostilities, the so-called Russian Federation lost over a million soldiers of its occupation army killed and wounded: the majority were men aged 20 to 35, who form the basis of the demographic pyramid," the report says.

In order to slow down the crisis in demography and the economy, Russian officials propose to more actively involve labor migrants. By the way, they are also actively recruited to participate in the criminal war.

"This approach of the Kremlin once again indicates the unwillingness of the Putin dictatorship to stop hostilities, but on the contrary - to continue the war against Ukraine, using the enslaved peoples of the so-called Russian Federation to the last, as well as the male population in the occupied Ukrainian territories," the intelligence service noted.

