"Viking" fighters successfully carried out raid on Tendra Spit: "Vityaz" tractor fell into trap, - DIU of MoD. VIDEO

The "Viking" Maritime Operations Centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a night landing and set up minefields on the Tendra Spit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers' DT-10 'Vityaz' multipurpose tractor, which the Muscovites used to deliver personnel, weapons and provisions to enemy positions, fell into the trap of the military intelligence of Ukraine - the Russian 'Vityaz' tracked vehicle was destroyed," the statement said.

