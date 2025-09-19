"Viking" fighters successfully carried out raid on Tendra Spit: "Vityaz" tractor fell into trap, - DIU of MoD. VIDEO
The "Viking" Maritime Operations Centre of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a night landing and set up minefields on the Tendra Spit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
"The Russian occupiers' DT-10 'Vityaz' multipurpose tractor, which the Muscovites used to deliver personnel, weapons and provisions to enemy positions, fell into the trap of the military intelligence of Ukraine - the Russian 'Vityaz' tracked vehicle was destroyed," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password