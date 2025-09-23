Linear production stations in Bryansk and Samara regions have been hit. Two aircraft at "Kacha" military airfield in Crimea have been hit, - General Staff

As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and complicate the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupiers' military units, on the night of 23 September, units of the missile forces, artillery and unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the "8-N" linear production dispatch station (LPDS) near the village of Naitopovichi in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

As noted, LPDS "8-N" is part of the LPDS "8-N" - LPDS "Staloy Kon" main oil pipeline complex. The facility is of strategic importance for supplying the Russian occupation army with petroleum products.

"A hit on the pumping and compressor station with subsequent ignition in the area of the facility has been confirmed," the General Staff emphasises.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned aerial vehicle units have repeatedly struck the "Samara" linear production dispatch station in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff reminds that this is a production station where high- and low-sulphur oil from different fields is mixed to form the Urals export oil grade.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, it has been confirmed that two aircraft were hit at the "Kacha" military airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The enemy targets were hit by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The defence forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.