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Russian occupiers shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war. VIDEO
Russian troops shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.
"The time and place of the events have not yet been established," the report says.
"It's worth watching with the sound on to hear which bastards will be amnestied.
Ruscists are scum who have long been unable to offer the world anything except their own natural resources. Ruscists are just as much scum as the terrorists in Sudan who execute women, children and the elderly. Ruscists should become synonymous with the word 'biowaste'," DeepState added.
What preceded it
- Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops shot two Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyishshia in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- In this regard, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the ICRC and the UN.
- The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into this incident.
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