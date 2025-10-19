Russian military ordered to shoot unarmed civilian in Kupiansk - interception of occupiers’ conversation. AUDIO
Soldiers of the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an interception of radio broadcasts in which a Russian soldier gives an order to shoot a civilian in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.
The corresponding audio recording was published on the corps' Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"The recording shows a Russian soldier giving an order to shoot an unarmed civilian. Without trial, without reason, without a single drop of humanity. Just because they can. This is not an accident - it is their strategy of terror. They are not coming to 'liberate' - they are coming to kill, torture and intimidate. Their war is not a war against the army, but against the civilian population," the statement said.
The 10th Corps stressed that such actions of the occupiers are war crimes and violations of the Geneva Conventions.
