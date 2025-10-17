Conscript in Moscow region shot dead contract soldier, wounded several others, and then committed suicide, - Russian media

At a military unit in the Naro-Fominsk district of the Moscow region, a soldier opened fire on his fellow servicemen, killing one contract soldier and wounding several others, after which he committed suicide.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to the official version, while performing a task at an observation post, the soldier "violated the rules of weapon handling," which led to the death of one serviceman. However, the publication's sources claim that a total of five people were injured.

One of the wounded managed to call his mother and tell her about the shooting. She called the police and an ambulance. According to Russian media, one soldier with serious injuries was hospitalised. A commission of main command from the Russian Air and Space Forces is working at the scene of the incident.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel