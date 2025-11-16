Russians shoot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia region: prosecutor’s office launches investigation

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the enemy's shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers

The prosecutor's office noted that on November 15, a video was posted on the Internet showing Russian military personnel shooting three captured Ukrainian soldiers.

According to investigators, the incident took place on November 14, 2025, in the Huliaipole district of Zaporizhzhia region, where active combat operations are ongoing.

"The killing of prisoners of waris a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," the agency reminded.

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An investigation has been launched

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on November 16, 2025, criminal proceedings were initiated on the grounds of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region.

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