Russian propagandists talk about Putin’s crimes: "Our goal is to clear left bank of Ukraine of civilians". VIDEO

Russian propagandists do not hide the Kremlin's true intentions regarding Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by journalist Denis Kazansky in his video blog.

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Kazansky cited examples in which the occupiers actually admit to committing war crimes against the civilian population.

According to the journalist, Russia's real goal is ethnic cleansing and genocide of Ukrainians.

"It's not that they hid it much before, but lately they have been openly saying things that even the most 'cannibalistic' regimes are usually ashamed to say," said Denis Kazansky.

As an example, the journalist cited statements by Russian politician and propagandist Alexander Kozakov, who was previously the "curator" of the leader of the so-called "DPR" Alexander Zakharchenko. In his interview, Kozakov admitted that Russia deliberately shells civilian targets on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to him, "Russia's goal is to provoke a mass exodus of the population from the territories it wants to capture."

At the same time, Kozakov calls the peaceful inhabitants of Ukraine "infected with the Bandera plague."

Read more: Over 190,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine have been recorded, - Office of Prosecutor General

Kazansky also quoted another Kremlin propagandist, Mardan, who said that "all people who have any connection to the Ukrainian state today should have their rights revoked."

"Such statements can be referred to the International Court of Justice in The Hague right now, because they constitute Russia's war crimes and crimes against humanity," Kazansky emphasised.

Watch more: Propagandists in Solovyov’s studio plan to destroy Ukraine’s largest cities: "How else can we fight? Only this way". VIDEO