Over 190,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine have been recorded, - Office of Prosecutor General

On November 4, 2025, Deputy Prosecutor General Andrii Leshchenko met with representatives of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, headed by Eric Mose.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Investigation of war crimes

As noted, during the meeting, the parties discussed the documentation and investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the aggressor state, as well as further coordination of actions and exchange of information between Ukrainian and international institutions.

How many war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded?

"The Ukrainian side informed the Commission representatives about the key results of the prosecutors' work. In particular, since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 190,000 war crimes committed by representatives of the aggressor state have been registered. A total of 1,029 Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion, 747 indictments have been sent to court, and 206 individuals have already been convicted," the statement said.

Genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people

Leshchenko emphasized that the scale and systematic nature of the Russian Federation's crimes allow them to be classified as part of a deliberate policy of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"What we are seeing is a planned state policy to destroy the Ukrainian nation. That is why our investigations focus not only on the perpetrators, but above all on the political and military leadership of the aggressor state," the deputy prosecutor general stressed.

Yuriii Rud, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, reported on the current dynamics of investigations and the increase in attacks on civilians.

"In just nine months of this year, more than 5,100 attacks using drones against civilians have been recorded, which is twice as many as in the whole of 2024. Such actions bear the hallmarks of crimes against humanity," he said.

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UN Commission Report

The participants also discussed the recent report of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which refers to numerous instances of the use of force against civilians in occupied and frontline territories, including systematic drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, as well as the deportation of the population from temporarily occupied territories.

The parties emphasized the importance of further cooperation and data exchange with a view to ensuring complete and objective documentation of war crimes.