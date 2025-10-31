UN lacks over $1 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025

The UN and its partner organizations lack more than half of the funds needed to assist Ukraine in 2025.

This was reported by the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Matthias Schmale, as cited by DW and reported by Censor.NET.

How much aid is missing for Ukraine?

According to Schmale, donors have provided only US$1.15 billion this year — just 44% of the total amount required to meet Ukraine’s humanitarian needs.

He noted that humanitarian organizations are short of more than half the funds needed to support Ukraine in 2025 — over $1 billion.

Read more: For first time, Ukraine did not support Cuba’s annual UN resolution against US embargo

Assistance needed for affected regions

According to the UN, ongoing massive Russian strikes have crippled parts of Ukraine’s power, water supply, and heating systems.

Schmale emphasized that, with winter approaching, the affected regions urgently need humanitarian aid.

As an example, he cited the situation in the city of Shostka, Sumy region, home to 40,000 people, which remained without electricity for nearly the entire month of October following Russian attacks.

Read more: Sybiha calls on UN to condemn Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson