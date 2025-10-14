Sybiha calls on UN to condemn Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Kherson

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on UN member states to condemn Russia's attack on the UN humanitarian mission in the Bilozerka community of the Kherson region and to increase pressure on the aggressor.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in Sybiha's post on social network X.

"Russia has struck a UN humanitarian convoy in the Kherson region. Two WFP trucks in the convoy, which were delivering food and vital aid, were damaged as a result of a deliberate drone attack. Fortunately, all personnel are alive," he wrote.

Sybiha emphasized that trucks transporting food for those in need are clearly marked with UN emblems. Sybiha called the Russian Federation's attack another brutal violation of international law, demonstrating Russia's complete disregard for the lives of civilians and its international obligations.

"We call on UN member states to clearly condemn yet another attack on humanitarian personnel and to exert additional pressure on the aggressor," Sybiha wrote.

Let us remind you that on the morning of October 14, Russian forces attacked a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region, firing on UN humanitarian aid trucks with drones and artillery. One vehicle was burned down, another was seriously damaged. Two managed to escape the attack. It is a miracle that no one was injured.