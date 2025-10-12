Occupiers killed two residents of Kherson region in one day and wounded five more. PHOTOS

Russian troops continued to attack settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region yesterday, damaging residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the army of the aggressor country uses artillery, MLRS, mortars and various UAVs.

It is reported that Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Pryozerne, Rozlyv, Blahovishchenske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, Zymivnyk were under enemy attack yesterday, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Osokorivka, Khreschenivka, Burhunka, Tyahyntsi, Mylove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Odradokamyanka, Monastyrske, Vesele.

Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 13 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas station, shops, a warehouse and private cars.

It is noted that 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Thus, in the morning, Russian troops attacked a house in Bilozerka with an attack drone. As a result, a 24-year-old local resident was killed. A 39-year-old man also sustained a mine-blast trauma and injuries to his shoulder and neck. The victim was taken to the hospital.





On the same day, a 49-year-old man died in the Korabelny district of Kherson as a result of enemy artillery shelling. A 53-year-old local resident sustained an explosive injury, an open fracture of the hip and shrapnel wounds to the shoulder. The victim was evacuated to hospital. A private house and a car were damaged in the same area.

At night, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance crew in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the explosion, the driver was injured, diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion and prescribed outpatient treatment.



In the morning, Russian troops shelled residential areas with artillery. A 35-year-old local resident was injured. He was diagnosed with explosive trauma, closed head injury, contusion and abrasions. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. An apartment building was damaged.



In the evening, the enemy resumed shelling the coastal zone. A 43-year-old local woman sustained shrapnel wound to the lower jaw. She was taken to the hospital.



In the morning, Russian troops shelled Kherson with multiple rocket launchers. One of the shells hit a playground, damaging an apartment building. A gas service vehicle was damaged in the same area.

Artillery fire in Kherson damaged two apartment blocks and three private houses.



Five private houses were damaged in Tomina Balka, two households in Blahovishchenske, and one house in Pryozerne.









