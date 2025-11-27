West of Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot five prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The enemy continues to disregard all norms of international law, demonstrating all aspects of its bio-waste mini-civilisation. According to available information, the enemy captured the men in a forest, lined them up, and shot them after interrogation," the report says.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians shoot five captured servicemen in Donetsk region: prosecutor's office launches investigation

DeepState emphasises that the Russian Federation has become "the most influential misanthropic regime in the world."

What preceded it