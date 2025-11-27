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News Execution of Ukrainian POWs
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Russians shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

West of Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot five prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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Execution of prisoners of war near Zelenyi Hai

"The enemy continues to disregard all norms of international law, demonstrating all aspects of its bio-waste mini-civilisation. According to available information, the enemy captured the men in a forest, lined them up, and shot them after interrogation," the report says.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians shoot five captured servicemen in Donetsk region: prosecutor's office launches investigation

DeepState emphasises that the Russian Federation has become "the most influential misanthropic regime in the world."

What preceded it

  • Earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops shot two Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyishshia in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • On 19 November 2025, during an assault on our positions near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk district, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces shot five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen

Author: 

shoot (193) Zaporizhzhia region (2132) Polohivskyy district (315) Zelenyy Hay (4)
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