Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner of war in Sviato-Pokrovske, Donetsk region - DeepState

In Sviato-Pokrovske, southwest of Siversk (Donetsk region), the enemy shot a Ukrainian soldier after taking him prisoner.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

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In a video published by the enemy, a Muscovite assault group takes a Defense Forces soldier prisoner. He emerges from cover with his hands raised and, immediately after coming out, is shot with an automatic weapon and falls on the threshold of the house.

"The location is of particular interest, as the enemy is already operating across the Bakhmutka River. In addition, it is currently difficult to understand the real situation in Siversk," the project's analysts note.

Read more: Ruscists shot captured AFU soldier in Pokrovsk direction, - prosecutor’s office

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that at the end of November, Russian occupiers executed a captured Ukrainian soldier in the Pokrovsk direction.

Prior to this, it became known that Russian forces near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction had executed five captured Ukrainian defenders.

It is known that Russian neo-Nazi Milchakov called on the occupiers to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war for monetary reward.

Watch more: In Chasiv Yar, fighters of the 24th Brigade destroyed Russian assault group of 38 occupiers. VIDEO