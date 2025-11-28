Ruscists shot captured AFU soldier in Pokrovsk direction, - prosecutor’s office
Russian occupiers executed a captured Ukrainian soldier in the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
Details
This happened in November 2025 during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka in the Pokrovsk district.
The Russians surrounded and captured an AFU soldier.
"One of the occupiers tied his hands, while another struck him several times on the head with the butt of an assault rifle. When the unarmed defender stopped responding, they shot him," the statement said.
The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Urgent investigative (search) measures are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and the specific individuals who committed the crime.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers shot five captured Ukrainian defenders near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction.
- It is known that Russian neo-Nazi Milchakov called on the occupiers to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war for monetary reward.
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