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News Peace agreement on ceasefire
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87% of Ukrainians support peace, while 85% oppose withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy: 85-87% want peace, but 85% oppose troop withdrawal from Donbas

85-87% of Ukrainians want peace, but 85% of our citizens are also against withdrawing troops from the Donbas.

In an interview with Fox News, President Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are indeed tired of the war but remain resilient, Censor.NET reports.

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War in Ukraine

"People want peace. Today, President Trump said that, according to polls, 85%, and maybe 87%, want peace, so they agree. I said: yes, 87% support peace. At the same time, 85% are against withdrawing troops from the east, from the Donbas. Everyone wants peace, but peace only," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, we reported earlier today that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine must withdraw troops from the Donbas to stop the war.

Watch more: Martial law will be lifted when Ukraine receives security guarantees, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9335) Donetsk region (5967) war in Ukraine (5085)
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