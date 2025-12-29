Martial law will be lifted when Ukraine receives security guarantees, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that martial law will be lifted when Ukraine has security guarantees, including monitoring and the presence of partners.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Lifting of martial law

"We all want the war to end. And then martial law will end. And that's the only way.

But martial law will end when Ukraine has security guarantees. Without security guarantees, this war has not really ended, and we cannot recognise that it has ended," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, there may be a risk of renewed aggression with such a neighbour.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security guarantees from the US for 30-50 years. VIDEO

"Why do we devote so much time to them (security guarantees - Ed.), namely monitoring partners and their presence.

I think we are serious about this, we are discussing it with our partners, how we can finalise all the documents, and if we find opportunities with everyone - Americans, Europeans and Russians - to sign the 20 points to end the war, I am very confident that at that moment we will simultaneously receive security guarantees," he said.

When Ukraine receives security guarantees, it will be a signal that the war is over.

"The understanding and position of our army command will also influence these terms. We discussed this at the Headquarters. They must say that all the infrastructure is ready for this, so that martial law can be lifted," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin may hold their first telephone conversation in over five years, - Fox News

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