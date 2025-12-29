Zelenskyy and Putin may hold their first telephone conversation in over five years, - Fox News

Sunday's talks between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could pave the way for the first telephone conversation in more than five years between the Ukrainian president and Russian dictator Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Fox News reports this with reference to a source familiar with the discussions.

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What is known?

The interlocutor stated that securing a direct telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin would be a "diplomatic victory" for the US president.

"If Putin had joined in a call Sunday, this would have been the greatest achievement in the preparation of the peace talks and the first real step in the peace process.

"This would be [a] diplomatic victory for President Trump." the source said.

Read more: Progress on peaceful settlement of war: statements by Zelenskyy and Trump after talks

Trump's conversation with Putin

We remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy explained how Ukrainians abroad to be able to participate in referendum