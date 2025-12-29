Negotiations in US: Trump is ready to address Rada, and Zelenskyy announced new meeting in January
US President Donald Trump has stated his readiness to visit Ukraine and address the Verkhovna Rada if it would help end the war.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the US president during a conversation with journalists after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump considers addressing the Verkhovna Rada
Donald Trump was asked if he was ready to visit Ukraine if agreements were reached to end the war. In response, he stressed that the main thing for him was the result.
"I don't know if it will help. I think it would help, but I don't even know," Trump said.
At the same time, he added that he was ready to take this step if it would save lives and speed up the end of hostilities.
Zelenskyy responded by telling Trump that he would be a welcome guest in Ukraine if he wanted to come.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's position on Donbas remains unchanged
Zelenskyy also stressed that the Donbas issue is complex and requires consideration of Ukrainian legislation and the will of the people.
The head of state stressed that this is precisely why resolving the situation in Donbas remains one of the most difficult points in the negotiations.
And, of course, our position is very clear. That is why President Trump said that this is a very difficult issue.
Next meeting in January
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that the next meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders will take place in January.
He expressed hope that it would result in a final agreement on "all issues."
- Earlier, Trump announced significant progress in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war and announced the continuation of discussions on the peace plan with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
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