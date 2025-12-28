Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again sharply criticized the West, accusing Europe of creating threats to global security.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lavrov in an interview with the propaganda news agency TASS.

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Europe is an "obstacle to peace," says Lavrov

In his statement, Lavrov claims that following the change of administration in the US, it is Europe and the European Union that have become "the main obstacle to peace."

"After the change of administration in the US, Europe and the European Union have become the main obstacle to peace. They make no secret of their plans to prepare for war with Russia," the minister said.

In addition, Lavrov expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's attempts to adopt a decision to transfer Russian currency reserves frozen in Belgium to Ukraine. He called it an attempt to "support the Zelenskyy regime."

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios

Ukrainian delegation arrives in the US for meeting with Trump

Against the backdrop of Lavrov's statements, Ukraine's diplomatic efforts continue. On the night of December 28, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States to participate in a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

President Zelenskyy outlined five key areas that he plans to discuss with the American leader as part of promoting Ukraine's peace plan. He also noted that Washington is gaining a better understanding of Ukraine's "red lines" regarding the conditions for ending the war.