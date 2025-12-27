Zelenskyy before meeting with Trump: Ukraine’s red lines are territorial issues, ZNPP and security guarantees

Ukraine has red lines ahead of the meeting between the presidents in the US—these are territorial issues, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, and security guarantees.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to questions from journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Red lines

"If we take certain steps, it is important that security guarantees are strong and that we are protected. And if the American side raises the issue of a referendum or elections, this definitely cannot happen in the conditions in which we live today," Zelenskyy added.

See more: Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Zelenskyy is already on his way to the US

According to the publication, President Zelenskyy traveled to Florida, where he will meet with US President Trump.

Before that, he will stop in Canada, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Carney. There will also be online discussions with European leaders on sensitive issues related to the plan to end the war.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy