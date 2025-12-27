US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the US has offered Ukraine a package of security guarantees for a period of 15 years with the possibility of extension.

The head of state said this in a comment to Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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15-year safety guarantees

Commenting on security guarantees, Zelenskyy said:

"I think we are ready with these documents, although there are some technical issues that need to be discussed further."

In particular, one such aspect is the term of the agreement. The US has proposed a 15-year pact that can be renewed, Axios writes.

"I think we need more than 15 years," Zelenskyy said, adding that he would consider it a "great success" if Trump agreed to this during their meeting.

He added that both the US and Ukraine intend to submit these guarantees for ratification to their legislative bodies.

Read more: White House announced details of meeting with Zelenskyy in US

What preceded it

Earlier, an official from the French president's office said that the security guarantees for Ukraine, which partner countries plan to finalize at the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Paris in January 2026, provide for three levels of protection.

It was also reported that the US side is ready to submit a document with security guarantees for Ukraine to the Senate for ratification in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios