White House announced details of meeting with Zelenskyy in US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Florida to meet with Donald Trump. The White House announced the schedule and location of the meeting in Mar-a-Lago.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House website.

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It is noted that the bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3 p.m. local time (11 p.m. Kyiv time).

Near this resort is Trump's private residence, Mar-a-Lago, where, according to his schedule, he arrived for the weekend.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that he would visit the US in the near future, where he would meet with Donald Trump.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios