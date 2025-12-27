Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Another Russian attack is still ongoing. Since last night, Russia has deployed nearly 500 drones, a significant number of "Shahed drones," and 40 missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The main target is Kyiv

According to Zelenskyy, the enemy's main targets are Kyiv, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, there are hits and damage to ordinary residential buildings. Rescuers are searching for a person under the rubble of one of them. Some areas of the capital and the region have no electricity or heating. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities, while at others, personnel are in shelters – rescuers and repair workers will begin work immediately after the air raid sirens stop," the head of state said.

See also: Enemy drone hits high-rise building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO

Russia's response to peace proposals

"There have been many questions these days. Where is Russia's response to the proposals to end the war, which were made by the United States and the world? Russian representatives are engaged in lengthy discussions, but in reality, it is the "daggers" and "shahids" who speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his entourage. They do not want to end the war and are trying to use every opportunity to inflict more pain on Ukraine and increase their pressure on others in the world. And that means there is not enough pressure in response. If Russia turns even Christmas and New Year's Eve into a time of destroyed houses and burned apartments, ruined power plants, then this sick activity can only be responded to with really strong measures. America has this opportunity, Europe has this opportunity, many of our partners have this opportunity. The main thing is to take advantage of it," he emphasises.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy

Support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy separately notes that it is currently important to continue supporting Ukraine's defence.

"Supplies for air defence must be sufficient and timely, especially now when we need them. There should be no delays in protecting lives. And I thank every leader, every country that is helping with this. Of course, we will not reduce our diplomatic activity. But diplomacy will not work without security. Security must be taken care of by the world's powerful, and we will discuss this today and tomorrow with European leaders, the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the United States. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Consequences



















Read: Over 320,000 consumers left without power in three districts of Kyiv region