Enemy drone hit high-rise building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a UAV was reported to have hit a high-rise building on the 7th floor.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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There has been another strike in the Desnianskyi district

According to Klitschko, in Desnianskyi, debris fell on garages.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," he said.

Read also: Night rocket attack on Kyiv: fires and falling debris, 11 injured (updated). PHOTO report

What preceded it?

Earlier, a night-time missile attack on Kyiv was reported. Fires and falling debris were recorded, with eight people injured. It was also noted that there was a strike on a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a depot in the Dniprovskyi district, and a service station was on fire. Currently, a third of Kyiv is without heat, and there are emergency power cuts on the left bank.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia is currently carrying out a massive attack on the energy sector: there are power outages in Kyiv and two regions.

See also: Due to damage to the power grid, Ukraine is having difficulties supplying electricity to certain regions, according to the State Energy Regulatory Commission.