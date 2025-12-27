Russian attack on Kyiv: hit on high-rise building in Shevchenkivskyi district and depot in Dniprovskyi, service station on fire (updated)
As a result of an enemy attack on the morning of December 27, a hit on the depot was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.
There is a hit on a high-rise building
It is also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building. According to preliminary information, there is a fire.
"A service station is on fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.
Updated information
As Klitschko later reported, debris struck a 25-story building in the Dnipro district. Preliminary reports indicate a fire on the first and second floors. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
What preceded it?
Earlier, there were reports of a nighttime missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and falling debris were reported, with eight people injured.
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