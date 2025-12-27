Russian attack on Kyiv: hit on high-rise building in Shevchenkivskyi district and depot in Dniprovskyi, service station on fire (updated)

As a result of an enemy attack on the morning of December 27, a hit on the depot was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

There is a hit on a high-rise building

It is also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building. According to preliminary information, there is a fire.

"A service station is on fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia launches another missile attack on Ukraine (updated)

Updated information

As Klitschko later reported, debris struck a 25-story building in the Dnipro district. Preliminary reports indicate a fire on the first and second floors. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

What preceded it?

Earlier, there were reports of a nighttime missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and falling debris were reported, with eight people injured.