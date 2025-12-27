Third of Kyiv is without heat supply, emergency power outages on left bank

On the morning of December 27, emergency power cuts were implemented on the left bank of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

"Left bank of Kyiv: emergency power cuts implemented," the statement said.

Part of Kyiv without heat

As Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports, as a result of the enemy attack, almost a third of the capital is currently without heat.

"There is no electricity in some areas on the left bank. Power engineers are working to restore the power supply," he specified.

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Updated information

Later, Klitschko reported that without centralized heat supply, there are currently more than 2,600 residential buildings, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions in the capital.

"Energy and utility workers are working to restore power and heat supply," he added.

Subsequently, DTEK reported that, following orders from Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts had been introduced throughout the capital.

"In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our Telegram channel," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, there were reports of a nighttime missile attack on Kyiv. Fires and falling debris were reported, with eight people injured. It was also noted that there were hits on a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a depot in the Dniprovskyi district, and a service station was on fire.

See also: Russia launches another missile attack on Ukraine (updated)