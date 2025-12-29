Zelenskyy explained how Ukrainians abroad to be able to participate in referendum

The land belongs to the people, not to one person, and decisions must be made democratically.

This was emphasised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

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Zelenskyy on Donbas

The Ukrainian leader stressed that the peace plan must be approved by referendum or through parliament.

Donald Trump, in turn, noted that society wants an end to the war. According to him, polls show about 90% support for ending military operations.

Trump also added that there are still unresolved issues regarding the part of the territory that has already been partially captured or is under threat of capture.

Read more: Progress on peaceful settlement of war: statements by Zelenskyy and Trump after talks

How Ukrainians abroad will vote

Zelenskyy also emphasised how Ukrainians living abroad would participate in the referendum.

According to the president, this requires appropriate infrastructure, as millions of people are mainly located in Europe. Organising voting for refugees takes time and careful preparation.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy previously stated that the next meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders would take place in January.

The president also expressed hope that this meeting would see the final agreement on "all issues."

Read more: Negotiations in US: Trump is ready to address Rada, and Zelenskyy announced new meeting in January