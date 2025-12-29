Progress on peaceful settlement of war: statements by Zelenskyy and Trump after talks

US President Donald Trump announced significant progress in negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war and announced the continuation of discussions on the peace plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NETfollowing a press conference held by the leaders of the two countries.

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Trump: We have made significant progress in negotiations

According to Trump, the meeting with Zelenskyy was productive and covered almost all key issues.

"We had a wonderful meeting. We discussed many things. We have come much closer — perhaps very close. We have made great progress," Donald Trump said.

The US President said that during the negotiations, the parties also contacted a number of European leaders. According to him, this was necessary to coordinate positions.

He added that the parties discussed all the details of a potential agreement and thanked Zelenskyy for visiting the residence. Trump also said that only one or two issues remain to be resolved in the negotiations, in particular the issue of Donbas, which, in his opinion, can be settled.

Read more: Negotiations in US: Trump is ready to address Rada, and Zelenskyy announced new meeting in January

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, confirmed significant progress in the negotiations. According to him, 20 points of the peace plan have already been fully agreed upon.

"The 20 points of the peace plan have been agreed upon 100%," said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky also said that security guarantees have been agreed upon 100%, and the peace plan itself is almost complete. In addition, he noted that during the negotiations, the possibility of using a referendum as one of the elements of the plan's implementation was discussed.

See more: Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

On Sunday, 28 December, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump began in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting of the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Kremlin has rejected 20-point peace plan proposed by US and Ukraine and is preparing its own ultimatum, - Bloomberg