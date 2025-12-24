Kremlin has rejected 20-point peace plan proposed by US and Ukraine and is preparing its own ultimatum, - Bloomberg

Russia will insist on key changes to the latest peace plan to end the war with Ukraine, which was previously announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The plan lacks provisions that are important to the Kremlin.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources, reports Censor.NET.

The Kremlin's reaction to the peace plan

As noted, Moscow considers the 20-point plan developed by Ukraine and the US as a starting point for further negotiations, as it does not contain provisions that are important to Russia and does not answer many questions.

At the same time, as the journalists' interlocutor points out, Russia sees the document as "a fairly typical Ukrainian plan," but intends to study it with a "cool head."

Read more: US wants to reach final peace deal, and Ukraine is fully cooperating, - Zelenskyy

Russian demands

Although Russia did not approve the latest version of the 20-point plan, it does not want to risk losing the favor of US President Donald Trump by rejecting it entirely, the agency notes.

Trump said this week that negotiations are going "well" and that there is a chance of reaching an agreement soon, although the US hopes of reaching an agreement before Christmas have not been fulfilled.

According to a source close to the Kremlin, Russia is concerned about guarantees regarding the future expansion of the NATO military alliance to the east and Ukraine's neutral status in the event of its accession to the European Union.

According to this person, the plan also does not contain the restrictions demanded by Russia regarding Kyiv's post-war armed forces and types of weapons, and does not provide clear guarantees regarding the status of the Russian language in Ukraine.

Russia also wants clarity on the issue of lifting sanctions and hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

On December 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced details of 20 points in a draft basic document on ending the war, which is being discussed between Ukraine, the US, Russia, and European partners.