Trump held telephone conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy
On Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The White House chief announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
A "good and productive" conversation
Trump called his conversation with the Russian leader "good and very productive."
"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting with President Zelensky of Ukraine," the American leader said.
Trump added that the meeting with Zelenskyy will take place in the main dining room of his Mar-a-Lago residence. The press has been invited to attend.
Meeting between Zelensky and Trump
- Earlier, Zelensky announced that he would visit the United States on 28 December, where he would meet with Donald Trump.
- The media reported that during today's talks in Florida between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, significant differences in approaches to the main provisions of the peace settlement are expected.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password