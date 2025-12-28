Zelenskyy, Trump to have significant differences over peace plan during Florida meeting - Reuters

During today's talks in Florida between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, significant differences in approaches to the main provisions of a peaceful settlement are expected.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian air strikes on Ukraine

The publication recalls that on the night of Saturday, December 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles. Zelenskyy called this Moscow's response to the peace talks mediated by the United States.

The Ukrainian president told reporters that during his meeting with Trump, he plans to discuss the fate of Donbas, as well as the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other topics.

Requirements of the Russian Federation

Moscow has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine cede the entire Donbas region, including territories still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian officials have also objected to other parts of the latest proposal.

As Reuters notes, this raises doubts as to whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will accept the results of the talks in Florida.

Read more: Security guarantees for Ukraine will be one of main topics of conversation with Trump, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's hopes

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he hoped to soften the US proposal for a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas. Otherwise, according to the Ukrainian leader, the 20-point peace plan, which is the result of lengthy negotiations, will have to be put to a referendum.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Florida will take place after lengthy diplomatic efforts. European allies, who had sometimes stood aside from the process, stepped up their efforts to define the contours of post-war security guarantees for Kyiv that would be supported by the US.

Kyiv and Washington have agreed on many issues, and the 20-point plan is 90% complete. However, the territorial issue remains unresolved.

Zelenskyy, whose previous meetings with Trump have not always gone smoothly, shares European leaders' fears that Trump could abandon Ukraine, leaving European states to foot the bill for supporting a war-torn country.

Reuters also notes that on December 19, Putin stated that a peace agreement must be based on the conditions he set forth in 2024: the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from all territories of the Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

Ukrainian officials and European leaders warn that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it may attack NATO member states in the future.

See more: Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

What preceded it?