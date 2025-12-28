Security guarantees for Ukraine will be one of main topics of conversation with Trump, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of the main topics of discussion during his meeting with US President Donald Trump will be security guarantees and their terms within the framework of a potential peace agreement.

The head of state told reporters about this during a brief visit to Canada on his way to the United States, according to Suspilne, as reported by Censor.NET.

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In addition to security guarantees, economic assistance for Ukraine's recovery is also on the agenda.

Meeting with European leaders

Zelenskyy also noted that Europeans "do not know all the details" of the peace process, as Kyiv and Washington have been working "in a bilateral format."

"We very much hope that there will be a constructive conversation in the United States, we really want to meet with European leaders to share all the progress we have made and discuss it. This is because there are US security guarantees, as well as security guarantees that depend on our European colleagues," the president said, adding that he had proposed a further plan of meetings to European leaders.

Zelenskyy noted that following the meeting with Trump, where "various sensitive issues" will be discussed, he will present the agreements reached and all other details to European politicians.

"I think that as the conversation goes (with Trump, ed.), I think it should be normal, and maybe we will connect again with European leaders to discuss all these issues," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy before meeting with Trump: Ukraine’s red lines are territorial issues, ZNPP and security guarantees

What preceded this?

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that he would visit the US on 28 December, where he would meet with Donald Trump.

On Saturday, 27 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew to Canada, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada would provide Ukraine with additional economic assistance in the amount of $2.5 billion.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy