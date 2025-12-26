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Meeting with Trump to take place on December 28 – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will visit the United States on December 28, where he will meet with Donald Trump.
He said this while speaking with journalists, Censor.NET reports.
Meeting with Trump
According to the president, the meeting with Trump will take place on Sunday, December 28.
"We will discuss security guarantees. There are several documents in this block. It would be desirable to find an opportunity to discuss them all.
Next is an economic agreement. For now, there are only basic drafts, although there will be several agreements. Here we need to discuss the direction," he said.
Background
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy said he would soon visit the United States, where he would meet with Donald Trump.
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