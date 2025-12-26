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We have agreed to meet with Trump in near future. Much can be decided, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will meet with US President Donald Trump in the near future.
The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not wasting a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future.
Much may be decided before the new year. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.
The media previously reported on Zelenskyy's possible visit to the US.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with President Trump's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- Zelenskyy also said that Rustem Umerov is to meet with the US team.
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