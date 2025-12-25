Umerov will also speak with US team today: some documents are already ready – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Today, 25 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a series of meetings focused on bringing peace in Ukraine closer, including with the American team.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Conversation with Patriarch Bartholomew

"Today has also been an active day for us, a day for our diplomacy and there were important conversations. Patriarch Bartholomew, I am grateful for the greetings to Ukraine and all Ukrainians on Christmas. And also for clear support for true values, the values of peace and respect for human life, for the protection of life," the president noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Witkoff and Kushner: "There are good ideas that can work toward shared result and lasting peace"

Conversation with US representatives

Zelensky said that the conversation with representatives of the President of the United States – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner– lasted almost an hour.

"And it was a really good conversation: a lot of details, there are good ideas, we discussed them. We have some new ideas of our own on how to bring real peace closer, and this concerns formats, it concerns meetings, and, of course, timing," he said.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry on talks with US over war in Ukraine: "Slow but steady forward movement is observed"

According to the president, Rustem Umerov will continue talks with the American team today.

"It is important if we manage to organize what we talked about today. And some documents are already prepared. I see they are almost fully ready, some documents are ready. Of course, we still need to work on sensitive issues," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that "together with the American team, we understand how to ensure all this."

"The coming weeks may also be intense. Thank you, America! And thank you to everyone who continues to put pressure on Russia so that they understand one hundred percent that prolonging the war will have harsh consequences for them, for Russia," the president added.

See also: Zelensky reveals all 20 points of the peace agreement: Russia's reaction to be announced today

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