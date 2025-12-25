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Russian Foreign Ministry on talks with US over war in Ukraine: "Slow but steady forward movement is observed"
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims there is allegedly gradual progress in the negotiation process to end the war against Ukraine, including in contacts with the United States.
This was reported by Russia’s Interfax, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, "in the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement - I mean the negotiation process with the United States of America — there is slow but steady forward movement."
At the same time, Zakharova said that negotiation efforts between Russia and the United States are, as she claims, being "torpedoed" by Western European countries.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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