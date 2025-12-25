Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims there is allegedly gradual progress in the negotiation process to end the war against Ukraine, including in contacts with the United States.

This was reported by Russia’s Interfax, Censor.NET reports.

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According to her, "in the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement - I mean the negotiation process with the United States of America — there is slow but steady forward movement."

At the same time, Zakharova said that negotiation efforts between Russia and the United States are, as she claims, being "torpedoed" by Western European countries.

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