If peace agreement signed, mobilisation may be transformed or cancelled, - Zelenskyy

In the event of a peace agreement between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and European partners, mobilisation may be either cancelled or reduced to a limited format.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Mobilisation issue

"Mobilisation can be transformed or not carried out in conditions where there is an agreement and it is being implemented, or perhaps carried out partially and people can be partially demobilised," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the most important thing is not to lose the army for a certain period of time, not to lose positions.

"This is very dangerous," the president stressed.

Explaining the impossibility of holding parliamentary and local elections quickly, Zelenskyy said that after the agreement is signed, it will not be possible to immediately lift martial law - it will continue for several more months.

What preceded it?