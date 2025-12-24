Zelenskyy revealed all 20 points of the peace agreement: Russia’s reaction will be known today.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, which is being discussed between Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and European partners.

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"I am now ready to discuss the draft of the 20-point document, which is called a framework, a basic document on ending the war, a political document between us, America, Europe and Russia," Zelenskyy told reporters.

He stressed that the draft of this document largely reflects the joint Ukrainian-American position, in some respects the American position, and some issues, according to the President, are still to be resolved.

"But we are much closer to finalising the documents," he said.

Zelenskyy shared with journalists the content of each of the 20 points of the draft basic document on ending the war, revealing its essence. He stressed that this is a draft document, so its points may change during the negotiation process. We present them below.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed strengthening Ukraine’s position in negotiations and agreed on immediate contacts

Points of the peace plan

Point 1

The sovereignty of Ukraine will be reaffirmed. We affirm that Ukraine is a sovereign state, and all signatories to the agreement confirm this with their signatures.

Point 2

This document is a complete and unconditional non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine. It is noted that in order to support long-term peace, a monitoring mechanism will be created to control the line of contact using space-based unmanned monitoring, ensuring early notification of violations and conflict resolution.

Paragraph 3

Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees.

Paragraph 4

The strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain at 800,000 in peacetime.

Paragraph 5

The United States, NATO and European signatory states will provide Ukraine with security guarantees that reflect Article 5.

Paragraph 6

Russia will enshrine its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws and ratification documents, including ratification by an overwhelming majority in the State Duma.

Paragraph 7

Ukraine will become a member of the European Union at a specific time, and Ukraine will receive short-term privileged access to the European market.

Paragraph 8

Ukraine will receive a robust global development package, which will be defined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity, and will cover a wide range of economic areas.

Paragraph 9

Several funds will be created to address the restoration of the Ukrainian economy, the reconstruction of damaged areas and regions, and humanitarian issues. The goal will be to raise $800 billion through equity capital, grants, debt obligations, and private sector contributions.

Paragraph 10

After signing this agreement, Ukraine will speed up the process of signing a free trade agreement with the US.

Paragraph 11

Ukraine confirms that it will remain a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Paragraph 12

The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant will be operated jointly by three countries: Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation.

However, the details of its operation are still under discussion. According to Zelensky, Ukraine "after all" does not want to do business with the Russians directly. This point still needs to be agreed upon by the parties.

Paragraph 13

Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and throughout society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will introduce EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

See also: Zelensky and von der Leyen discuss strengthening Ukraine's position in negotiations and agree on immediate contacts

Territorial issue

Paragraph 14

Territories. This point has not been agreed upon and has several possible solutions.

Option 1. "We stand where we stand." In the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment on the date of this agreement is the de facto recognised line of contact, which will be controlled by international forces.

Option 2. Creation of a potential free economic zone in Donbas, which would involve the demilitarisation of this zone. Ukraine is opposed to the withdrawal of its troops, but if this option is implemented, it would advocate a mirror withdrawal of forces, i.e. Russian forces as well. This option requires a nationwide referendum in Ukraine to ratify the agreement.

Ultimately, this issue can be resolved at the level of state leaders.

Paragraph 15

After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force.

Paragraph 16

Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. A separate maritime agreement and access agreement will be concluded, covering freedom of navigation and transport. Under this agreement, the Kinburn Spit will be demilitarised.

Paragraph 17

A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues. The clause provides for the exchange of all remaining prisoners of war, including those convicted by the Russian system since 2014, as well as the return of all civilian detainees and hostages, including children and political prisoners.

Paragraph 18

Ukraine shall hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the agreement.

Paragraph 19

This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, chaired by US President Donald Trump.

Paragraph 20

Once all parties agree to this agreement, a complete ceasefire will take effect immediately.

See also: Only 7% of Censor.NET readers believe that the current stage of negotiations will end in peace. 72% do not believe in the negotiations at all, according to a poll.

Is there a consensus?

Summarising the document, the President of Ukraine said: "We have not reached a consensus with the American side on the territory of Donetsk Oblast and the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. But we have significantly narrowed most of the positions. In principle, we have found consensus with them on everything else in this agreement."

Reaction of the Russian Federation

Zelensky said that today, 24 December, the Russians' reaction to this draft document will be known after the American side talks to them.

"Then we will understand our next steps and the possible time frame for certain decisions. We are ready to meet with the United States at the leadership level to resolve sensitive issues. Things like territorial issues need to be discussed at the leadership level," the president stressed.

In addition to the draft basic document on ending the war, according to Zelenskyy, other documents necessary for its completion have also been worked out. Namely, a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which is a trilateral document between Ukraine, the United States and Europe. There is also a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States, which, according to Zelenskyy, is a bilateral document.

"We have a separate appendix - a military dimension to security guarantees for Ukraine, and this is a detailed plan of how security is actually guaranteed in certain circumstances. In fact, thanks to these guarantee documents, we will be able to see a strong Ukraine – a Ukraine with the support of the Coalition of the Willing, with a mechanism for monitoring compliance with peace and specifics on how to respond to a possible resumption of aggression by Russia," the head of state said.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine and the United States have developed a document on recovery and economic development called the Roadmap for Ukraine's Prosperity.